If you ever needed an example of why modding is so important for the longevity of a game, look no further than Skyrim. It’s been out 13 years and is still going strong, in part due to the base game and the sheer joy of spending time in it, but partially due to how well supported it is from a modding standpoint. A massive, vampiric new mod has just arrived and it’s a big one with tons of content to explore, and what’s more it has Bethesda’s official blessing.

A Tale of Blood and Snow plonks you down in the middle of a conflict between two warring vampire factions, the Quarra and Cronvangr clans. The former of which you may recognize if you’ve been around the RPG series for a long while, as they were prominent during Morrowind. The latter seem to be named after a cave system found in one area of Skyrim, and look to be a new creation.

In true Elder Scrolls fashion it’s up to you to decide which of these should become ascendant, or if you want to head in a different direction entirely and wipe out this plague of bloodsuckers with the Vigilants of Stendarr. After installing, the adventure kicks off as soon as you become a vampire, or by speaking with Bazur gro-Shagk at Stendarr’s Beacon if you prefer righteous violence.

Similar to a few other Skyrim creations, Bethesda has stepped up via X (Twitter) to give A Tale of Blood and Snow a moment in the spotlight to highlight the colossal amount of work that’s gone into it. There’s plenty of new locations to explore, over 3,000 lines of dialogue, enhanced spells with new effects, additional perks, and much more. It’s a proper DLC-sized slice of game to dive into, and should help revitalize your Skyrim installation if things have been getting a little stale.

A Tale of Blood and Snow is out now for Skyrim. To learn more about this creation, head over to the official Bethesda site to check it out for yourself.

If you’re looking for something else out there, our best Skyrim mods guide will keep your game feeling fresh, and our best games like Skyrim recommendations will ensure you can find something that feels like The Elder Scrolls, but isn’t.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.