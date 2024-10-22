Using the Dovahkiin shouts to yank dragons out of the sky and then decapitating them with your ae is pretty cool – but it’s not the same as blowing them up with a tank. 13 years since The Elder Scrolls Skyrim first arrived, and we’ve explored every inch of the Bethesda RPG – from Whiterun to Solitude, Riften to Windhelm – time and time again. But we’ve never used the plains of Tamriel for a full-scale, all-out tank and artillery battle. The Elder Scrolls 6 might be a while away. Fallout 5, equally so. But a groundbreaking new Skyrim mod makes the entire game feel like a fantasy remake of fellow PC classic World of Tanks. Imagine Skyrim during the height of World War II, and instead of the Dragonborn, you’re a tank commander.

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date will get here eventually, but until then, if you want a fresh Bethesda fantasy RPG experience, Skyrim mods are your best hope. Created by ‘MixedMartialArtist,’ ‘Skyrim World of Tanks’ is almost exactly what it sounds like. Instead of swords and shields, you fight with T-34s and Panzerfausts. The whole of Skyrim has been consumed by armored warfare, and it’s up to you to rally an army and take back the territory one battle at a time.

There’s a lot to love here, from the screeching Stukas and Yaks that replace the traditional dragons to the tremendous sense of scale – it’s not just you fighting, but dozens of NPC soldiers and even some of the classic Skyrim creatures like the mammoth. My favorite part, though, is how your head sticks out the top of your tank, so you can roll over the battlefield wearing your horned helmet as a kind of insignia. It’s absolute chaos, but you know what they say: war is Oblivion.

If you want to try Skyrim World of Tanks it’s available right here. Otherwise, get some of the other best fantasy games, or maybe the best games like Skyrim available right now.

