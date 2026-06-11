A playable version of The Elder Scrolls 6 exists, and apparently, it "looks amazing"

It's been eight years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 at E3 2018, a conference that no longer exists. To put that into perspective, we were still two years away from the Covid lockdowns at that point, I had no grey hair whatsoever, and the PlayStation 5 hadn't even been announced yet. It was a lifetime ago. Yet, here we are, in 2026, and we're still gobbling up any little scraps of information on The Elder Scrolls 6, and thanks to Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty, we've got another little morsel to enjoy.

Booty has been doing the rounds following the Xbox Games Showcase, hyping up future releases and clearing up some confusion that fans had, including about whether Xbox exclusives will be coming to PC. While discussing the company's plans, Booty was asked about The Elder Scrolls 6 being notably missing from the Showcase, and he provided an interesting answer that told us more about the game's development.

As Chief Content Officer, Booty admitted that one of the hardest parts of his job is balancing the desire to show fans "all the cool stuff you're working on" while wanting to keep things under wraps until the perfect moment. Immediately, that draws my mind to TES6, and the fact that they dropped an announcement trailer for a game that clearly wasn't even close to being finished, something which Bethesda director Todd Howard regrets.

In an interview given to Variety, however, he did drop a nugget of information that made my eyes light up. "When you show the game, you're also giving them a promise of 'Hey, it's coming soon,' he explained. "I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd [Howard] and seen Elder Scrolls playing, it looks amazing, and it's coming along well. We'll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time."

This isn't the first time we've gotten confirmation that the game is in a playable state, as back in February, Howard stated that members of the studio were able to play it. Three years after the game properly entered development, the fact that it apparently looks amazing is great news, although it's worth mentioning that the CCO of Xbox isn't likely to come out and say anything else.

As for when we'll finally get our hands on the Skyrim follow-up? Not any time soon. Even though Howard admits that the wait has been too long, an Elder Scrolls 6 release date is still unknown, and back in February, the Bethesda director confirmed it was still "going to be a while yet."