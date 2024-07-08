The End of the Sun is a new Witcher 3 style game that’s coming soon

Since CD Projekt Red found enormous success with the excellent The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, game makers have explored the potential for fantasy settings that, like it, draw from Slavic mythology. Among these are projects like Black Book and Thea: The Awakening as well as Gord, Yaga, and Reka. There’s also The End of the Sun, a first person adventure game that’s been on our radar for quite a while now and that has finally unveiled a launch window for later this year.

The End of the Sun is a story focused indie game that casts players as a time travelling sorcerer called an ashter. It takes place in a village where, the game’s description says, “the line between myth and reality begins to fade perilously.”

Alongside features like travelling back and forth through time to observe and change events across all four seasons of a year, The End of the Sun’s creators have “scanned hundreds of objects and entire buildings” from museums in order to provide players an opportunity to visit a digital recreation of a place out of time. All of this is meant to not only help tell the game’s story and frame its puzzles and exploration, but also to illustrate a fantastical version of the past enlivened by Slavic myths and legends.

While waiting for The End of the Sun’s Q3 2024 launch, you can try out a demo on its Steam page right here.

