Go to jail – go directly to jail, do not collect this free game from Epic

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab Speed Brawl and Tharsis, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. This time, it’s time to don the orange jumpsuit for a round of sandbox games with The Escapists.

You’ll be able to grab The Escapists from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, September 23 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes The Escapists as “a unique prison sandbox experience with lots of items to craft and combine in your daring quest for freedom. Life in prison will keep you on your toes with the strict rules that you’ll have to break. The guards are out to stop any escape attempts, so you’ll have to avoid suspicious behaviour by attending roll calls, working a prison job and hiding your stolen craftables.”

Check out a trailer for The Escapists below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.