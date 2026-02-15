As cheats improve, Arc Raiders dev Embark is fighting back in its squad FPS The Finals, and warns players to watch their software

Embark Studios, the developer of Arc Raiders and The Finals, is well aware of how damaging cheaters and hacks can be to the best multiplayer games. Even a single encounter with an enemy aimbot or wallhack is often enough to step away from the computer for the evening, and the more the problem persists, the more likely players are to simply stop coming back. In its latest update, the studio says it's been "significantly increasing our cheat detection capabilities", and warns all players to double-check their software to be on the safe side.

The Finals update 9.9.0 has just launched, introducing a whole wealth of Lunar New Year festivities to the destruction-heavy FPS game. Alongside this, Embark's anti-cheat division delivers an update describing how it's been implementing "machine-learning models trained for months on both real player data and known cheat data" to help distinguish human control from scripts. While it estimates that "only about 0.02% of players receive a ban" on any given day in The Finals, it acknowledges that the topic is a hot-button issue.

Embark demonstrates the processes it uses to make sure that it isn't falsely banning people simply for being too good at the game, or having a lucky moment. One of the most common considerations in The Finals is weapon recoil, which must be manually controlled in order to stay on target. It explains, "Each burst generates hundreds of mouse or controller inputs. Human recoil produces organic, noisy patterns." You can see a comparison below between natural human input and a script designed to cut bullet spread to a minimum.

"Cheats such as aimbots, XIM devices, recoil scripts, or spoofed aim assist replace human control with automated input", it explains. "These systems generate artificial, highly consistent patterns where natural noise disappears." The good news is that after rolling this out conservatively and gradually tuning parameters, Embark believes its machine-learning models have reached a point where it is "extremely confident" in the results.

It notes, "In all recent manually reviewed cases, the results have been correct. Although detection could technically occur within minutes, we intentionally accumulate data over longer periods before issuing bans in order to collect enough data and ensure a high confidence. This means that a single moment of excellent recoil control will not trigger the system."

Taking a bit longer to monitor suspicious accounts also means that the timing a ban hits "is not necessarily meaningful, it simply reflects the point at which sufficient data has been collected". It continues, "Models deployed over the last six months are catching cheats that previously went undetected, including players who avoided bans for long periods. We monitor cheat forums and Discord servers, and their recent reactions reflect that impact."

Embark also offers a warning to all The Finals players to make sure that your software isn't implementing assists without your knowledge. "We'd like to encourage you to consider and examine any of the configuration software you might be using for keyboards and mice. Increasingly, manufacturers add scripting capabilities to a lot of their peripheral devices, and some might have default settings that could provide unfair advantages and trigger detections from anti-cheat solutions.

"These are often more easily reviewable on appeal, but our advice is that, if you want to avoid potential issues, it's always good to understand exactly what you're installing." The rise of machine-learning and AI-powered assists is only going to continue to pose increasing problems, particularly within the competitive multiplayer scene, so I'm glad to see developers working to push back against it. For now, at least, Embark remains confident. "The banhammer is not swinging indiscriminately, it's dealing out precision blows."