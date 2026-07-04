If you want this free Arc Raiders skin, you need to play the most underrated FPS around

I really dig Arc Raiders, but its cosmetics often leave me wanting more. However, every once in a while, Embark Studios cooks up something rad that I'd love to wear around Blue Gate or Buried City. It's no surprise that this outfit, the Voltage Marauder set, comes from The Finals - one of, if not the most stylish, dripped-up shooters out there. If you're willing to test your mettle in the arena, you won't need to spend a single Raider Token to give yourself a makeover.

To get your hands on the Voltage Marauder set, you need to link your Embark ID in both Arc Raiders and The Finals. Don't worry, it isn't too complicated and will take you less than five minutes if you've got both games ready to go. Just head to the Embark ID portal here and connect it - it's really that easy. Once that's sorted, jump into a match on The Finals, and it'll automatically award the cosmetics to your account. Embark Studios says it's the "last chance" to grab them, too.

Whether you're playing as a cunning Light class or a tanky Heavy, you can equip any of the game's wearable items across each build. Just be aware that this set is exclusively available in The Finals, so you won't be able to wear it in Arc Raiders. I know that's a little lame, but stick with me for a moment. You don't need to head back to Speranza just yet.

If you haven't played The Finals, this is Embark Studios's first title, originally set to release after Arc Raiders. As the latter needed more time in development, The Finals became the debut taste of what the developer is capable of. And it absolutely cooks. I've got over 800 hours in The Finals. I've hit Emerald One twice, and I intend to do it all over again when Season 11 drops on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The premise is simple: steal a transportable cash vault from other players, deposit it, and defend it until a short timer runs out.

That's the game's mode, Cash Out, which splits the action into a chaotic 3v3v3v3 skirmish. Other modes, like Power Shift, take notes from Overwatch, as you defend a moving platform to the finish line. Comprised of ex-Battlefield talent, Point Break taps into the developer's roots, delivering a mode that's similar to Conquest. But no matter what mode you pick, the real thrills come from The Finals' bombastic action. At least 90% of what you see in any of the FPS game's maps is destroyable, letting you shape the arena to your liking.

Toppling buildings to make steals more difficult? Collapsing apartments to disorientate your enemies? Making bridges of goo to snipe people from afar? All of that and more is just a small taste of what can happen. It's this unpredictability and scale that keep it fresh for me. I can safely say that no two matches of The Finals are the same, and I hope this continues as we head into Galaxy Masters, the next major update.

Whereas Season Ten gave us a medieval flavor, Season 11 is taking us to space by the looks of it. I'll see you in the arena, contestant.