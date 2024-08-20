Brutal new soulslike The First Berserker Khazan sets launch window

The soulslike genre doesn’t show any signs of slowing down in the near future. Today saw the launch of Black Myth: Wukong and, earlier this summer, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree continued the success of the original game through a massive and well received expansion. Now, a stylish new addition to the loose category of action RPG game hybrids is drawing closer thanks to further information on The First Berserker: Khazan, a new soulslike with a blood soaked cartoon aesthetic set in the Dungeon & Fighter universe whose launch window was just announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

The First Berserker: Khazan is an action-adventure game that takes place in the Dungeon & Fighter (or DNF) setting established in games like the recent fighter, DNF Duel. In it, players guide the eponymous Khazan, a general of the Pell Los Empire who was betrayed and terribly wounded, through a story that sees him looking to uncover the truth behind the imperial plot that nearly killed him.

To do so, Khazan must regain his skills, upgrading his equipment and abilities in an RPG game style system, and fight against powerful enemies through tough action game combat. All of this is presented via cartoon visuals that lend The First Berserker the look of a dark fantasy anime series.

The First Berserker: Khazan is set to launch sometime early next year, though an exact date hasn’t been revealed just yet. For now, you can find more details on the game on its Steam page right here.

