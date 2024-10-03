If you’ve been itching the play The First Berserker: Khazan ahead of launch, you’ve not got long to get involved with the upcoming beta. Nexon has released a new trailer for the game too, with the titular Khazan going up against a bipedal dragon creature, called Viper, and they’re absolutely terrifying. The massive draconic beast and the head of the Dragonkin, they already have the visual flair to rival FromSoftware’s best. They’ll be a key boss in the game at launch, although they won’t be part of the closed beta.

The First Berserker: Khazan Technical Closed Beta will feature three of the game’s chapters, providing you with up to ten hours of gameplay. The three missions include Heinmach, the pathway from the empire to the Stru Mountains, Stormpass, one of the sacred sites of Bantu, and Embars, the remnants of a once-major temple.

Now that Shadow of the Erdtree is out of the way, The First Berserker is one of the biggest soulslike games on my radar, so it’ll be interesting to see how it compares to the rest of the genre. Hopefully, The First Berserker: Khazan will live up to the hype. Final Fantasy 16’s Clive, Ben Starr, is also playing the main character, so that’s put it right up my wishlist.

The Viper boss, which you can see in the trailer above, looks pretty imposing, to say the least. He’s almost part dragon part bird, standing on his two massive legs with hairs flowing from his back. While his gigantic sword in one hand is scary enough, Viper also seems to be extremely quick, racing towards the hero in the trailer, not stomping around as his look might have you expect. He traces the steps of Khazan, the player character, before they face off at the end.

The First Berserker: Khazan’s closed beta is running from Friday October 11 until Sunday, October 20, 2024. While the full game is due to release on PC, this beta is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can sign up for access via the game’s official website, just make sure you do so before Sunday October 6.

If you’re after more soulslike-adjacent options since you can’t play the beta on PC check out our choices for the best RPGs, or our list of the best action games if you’re after something a bit different.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.