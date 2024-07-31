The First Descendant is way less grindy now thanks to overhauled drops

With hordes of characters and gear to track down, The First Descendant doesn’t shy away from a long grind. Although it’s undoubtedly part of the appeal for us loot-minded players, at times it can feel like a second job. Worry no longer, as the latest The First Descendant update patch notes for version 1.0.5 promise drop rate improvements that will make grinding much less arduous.

Originally described as a “guaranteed drops” system before Nexon tweaked The First Descendant patch notes, this upcoming change is designed to increase your drop chances after repeating the same activity multiple times. Hunting for materials to unlock your next The First Descendant character? Keep playing the same activity and you’ll have better luck each time you do so. Nexon did not reveal when this feature will be added, though it sounds like you won’t be waiting long as it’s a plan to “improve the current state of The First Descendant” rather than Season 1 or 2.

Although Nexon has since walked back claims that this change would guarantee your sought-after reward, it certainly reads like eventually you’re more or less bound to get the item you’re hunting for. Naturally, that’s a very big change for a co-op game looter shooter, a genre that is built around grinding for gear and upgrades. Coming so soon after The First Descendant loot fiasco, it’s likely a conscientious effort to improve the loot grind so players don’t resort to, frankly, boring loot farms.

The First Descendant’s director Minseok Joo explains that the team is “working to create a farming structure that players will be happy with” as it tries to balance the various missions and chance-dependant materials in its reward systems.

While this great upcoming feature has stolen the show of The First Descendant 1.0.5 patch notes, there are also several important changes that are available in-game right now. These include:

New Descendants: Luna and Ultimate Valby

New Ultimate Peace Maker weapon

New Arche Concretion module

New hard difficulty Void Intercept Battle, Gluttony

Equipping and removing modules, changing presets, and changing loadouts are now prohibited in Intercept Battles and Infiltration Operations

Increased the amount of Void Shards that can be acquired from Special Operations by about seven times

While we eagerly await this time-saving loot improvement, it’s a good idea to keep up with the latest The First Descendant codes for free goodies. Otherwise, find out why The First Descendant has lost almost 40% of its players after just one month.

