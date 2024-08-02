The First Descendant has only just dropped its content-packed first major update, 1.0.5, but it’s not slowing down any time soon. To celebrate the update, which was already a treat with two new characters, Nexon is giving away a handful of free items that will speed up the grind.

As a looter shooter, The First Descendant is all about the grind. Though that’s part of the fun, it’s safe to say we’re all eager to unlock and gear up the new The First Descendant characters. Worry not though, as we’ll be getting the following items in the co-op game for free:

Gold Boost +30% (3 days)

Kuiper Shard Boost +30% (3 days)

Descendant EXP Boost +30% (3 days)

Weapon Mastery EXP Boost +30% (3 days)

These rewards will be sent via the in-game mail on Friday August 2, and must be claimed before Thursday August 8 at 23:59 PDT, giving you just one week. Don’t forget to claim them or you’ll miss out. These boosters are typically only available to purchase with Caliber or via the premium battle pass, so they’re worth picking up.

Be warned, though: these boosters activate automatically when claimed, so only pick up these rewards when you’ve got the time on your hands to grind – but also before the mail expires, of course.

Whether you’re hunting for the new Luna and Ultimate Valby Descendants or not, these resources will go a long way in leveling to gear up for endgame in the co-op shooter. The character and weapon experience boosters will let you level up your gear 30% faster for three days, so get your grind on over the weekend. Likewise, the Kuiper Shard booster will increase drops for the always-in-demand module material.

These free boosters go nicely with upcoming overhauls to The First Descendant’s loot drop rate, originally explained as a guaranteed drops system, which should also cut down on the grind. We’ve already come a long way since The First Descendant loot fiasco at launch.

Grab your free goodies and head back into the multiplayer action to add even more loot to your collection. Before loading into your next mission though, find out how The First Descendant has lost almost 40% of its players just one month later.

