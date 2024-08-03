Nexon has issued a mysterious warning to players who take advantage of The First Descendant‘s broken systems, especially if they’re being used to farm for extra resources. After players were left confused by Nexon’s plans for the ‘Valby Run’ gold farm, this talk of system exploits being “abnormal gameplay behavior” presents another potential pitfall for the looter shooter.

The First Descendant patch 1.0.6 is here, and Nexon has snuck in a warning to players who take advantage of broken systems. After outlining fixes to both irregular monster spawns and outposts starting without a cooldown in the free Steam game, Nexon pens the following warning to players.

“Please note that taking advantage of system errors or specific actions to gain higher benefits than intended will be considered abnormal gameplay behavior.”

It’s not clear what Nexon plans to do about this “abnormal” behavior yet, be it bans or taking resources back. Either way, I’d be careful if you’re taking advantage of glitches to farm in The First Descendant.

Nexon’s warning over system exploits isn’t all that’s been confusing as of late, with The First Descendant Valby gold farm fiasco a recent example. After telling players it would buff all farms in line with the Valby Run, Nexon quickly waked this back, implying that it would be nerfing this farm instead, to be “similar to that of other popular farming sites.”

Nexon then apologized for the miscommunication, confirming the Valby Run nerf while assuring players that it didn’t want to completely remove it from the game. “We have no plan to respond by simply nerfing certain content,” Nexon said. “We respect content created by our players and will do our best to create a game that all players can enjoy together for a long time.”

While your grinding has been hit by the Valby Run nerf, Nexon has offered up some free The First Descendant rewards as compensation. You can now redeem boosts to Gold, Kiper Shards, Descendant XP, and Weapon Mastery, with each lasting a whopping three days.

