We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The First Descendant hotfix stops mistaken ultimate weapon dismantling

A new The First Descendant hotfix fixes an issue with the free Steam shooter's ultimate weapons, which could accidentally be dismantled.

The First Descendant hotfix prevents accidental ultimate weapon dismantling - new character Hailey in the sci-fi looter shooter, playable as a free Steam game.
Ken Allsop's Avatar

Published:

The First Descendant 

A new The First Descendant hotfix has been deployed by Nexon Games after players found they were accidentally dismantling ultimate weapons in the latest update. The previous round of patch notes for the free Steam looter-shooter changed the way that its junk filter worked. Unfortunately, this led to some agonizing moments where players were mistakenly destroying their best weapons. Alongside the release of emergency hotfix, Nexon says it is working to restore any lost ultimate weapons to those affected as soon as possible.

Among the more extensive details of The First Descendant patch notes for update 1.1.2 was a rework to the game’s bulk junk filter. Previously a way to filter all unwanted gear and tag it ready for easy dismantling, the filter now operates in the reverse way, allowing you to specify conditions for the items you don’t want to get rid of. This change also reset players’ current junk filter settings in the free Steam game, and those two aspects combined appear to have led to cases where some people accidentally blew up their hard-earned ultimate weapons.

YouTube Thumbnail

With how much loot is up for grabs, quickly dismantling weapons in The First Descendant is a real time-saver, so you might be forgiven for not noticing the issue before it happened. Nevertheless, going through all the hard work and grind to earn those coveted pinnacle weapons only to see them vanish into dust and materials is particularly frustrating. Fortunately, Nexon has quickly stepped in with the release of The First Descendant hotfix 1.1.2b.

This new patch temporarily applies rules that prevent any ultimate weapons from being designated as junk or being dismantled. Ultimate weapons that have already been marked as such can have the junk tag removed, but not reapplied afterwards. Nexon notes that this is a temporary fix that will be more cleanly resolved when hotfix 1.1.3 rolls out, where ultimate weapons will be specifically excluded from the ‘designate all as junk’ function.

The First Descendant hotfix 1.1.2b patch notes - "The following changes are temporarily applied from the 1.1.2b update until the 1.1.3 update: - Ultimate Weapons cannot be designated as Junk. - Ultimate Weapons that are already designated as Junk can have the Junk designation deselected. excluded. - Ultimate Weapons are not to be dismantled. Director’s Comment: In Hotfix 1.1.2, as the Filter option has been changed to Exclude Junk Filter, we are seeing some accidental cases of dismantling Ultimate Weapons. To prevent such mistakes, we temporarily fixed settings not to allow dismantling for Ultimate Weapons. And the official patch regarding such issue will be set in Hotfix 1.1.3. After the Hotfix 1.1.3, Ultimate Weapons will be automatically registered as Attached Items, and we will make modifications to let Ultimate Weapons not to be selected as ‘designated all as junk’. For those who accidentally dismantled their Ultimate Weapon between 1.1.2 update and 1.1.2b update, we will restore the dismantled weapons via mail without needing an additional request. We appreciate your understanding and patience while it may take time for restoration."

If you’ve already lost a weapon near and dear to your heart, don’t fret. “For those who accidentally dismantled their ultimate weapon between 1.1.2 update and 1.1.2b update, we will restore the dismantled weapons via mail without needing an additional request,” Nexon notes. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as it may take time for restoration.”

Looking to grab some extra materials? Make sure you’ve checked the latest active The First Descendant codes for all the possible bonus goodies. Or grab your friends and jump into another of the best co-op games on PC instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.