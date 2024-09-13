A new The First Descendant hotfix has been deployed by Nexon Games after players found they were accidentally dismantling ultimate weapons in the latest update. The previous round of patch notes for the free Steam looter-shooter changed the way that its junk filter worked. Unfortunately, this led to some agonizing moments where players were mistakenly destroying their best weapons. Alongside the release of emergency hotfix, Nexon says it is working to restore any lost ultimate weapons to those affected as soon as possible.

Among the more extensive details of The First Descendant patch notes for update 1.1.2 was a rework to the game’s bulk junk filter. Previously a way to filter all unwanted gear and tag it ready for easy dismantling, the filter now operates in the reverse way, allowing you to specify conditions for the items you don’t want to get rid of. This change also reset players’ current junk filter settings in the free Steam game, and those two aspects combined appear to have led to cases where some people accidentally blew up their hard-earned ultimate weapons.

With how much loot is up for grabs, quickly dismantling weapons in The First Descendant is a real time-saver, so you might be forgiven for not noticing the issue before it happened. Nevertheless, going through all the hard work and grind to earn those coveted pinnacle weapons only to see them vanish into dust and materials is particularly frustrating. Fortunately, Nexon has quickly stepped in with the release of The First Descendant hotfix 1.1.2b.

This new patch temporarily applies rules that prevent any ultimate weapons from being designated as junk or being dismantled. Ultimate weapons that have already been marked as such can have the junk tag removed, but not reapplied afterwards. Nexon notes that this is a temporary fix that will be more cleanly resolved when hotfix 1.1.3 rolls out, where ultimate weapons will be specifically excluded from the ‘designate all as junk’ function.

If you’ve already lost a weapon near and dear to your heart, don’t fret. “For those who accidentally dismantled their ultimate weapon between 1.1.2 update and 1.1.2b update, we will restore the dismantled weapons via mail without needing an additional request,” Nexon notes. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as it may take time for restoration.”

