Yes, I’m afraid Nexon is nerfing a The First Descendant loot farm to bring it in line with the rest of the game. Affectionately called ‘Valby Run,’ this gold farming method is incredibly overpowered, and after some confusion, an initial clarification, and now an apology, Nexon is confirming that while the exploit will remain in the game, it’s not going to be as good come patch 1.0.4.

Okay, this whole The First Descendant Valby farm fiasco is a lot to get your head around, so I’m going to break it down. If you go to the Defense Line: Vulgus Strategic Outpost as Valby and water slide around the area, you can easily net around ten million gold, and loads of other resources, in about an hour.

The below video from ‘Fervor Gaming’ shows you how this TFD farm works in the free Steam game, but the sheer volume of rewards from the ‘Valby Run’ won’t be here for long.

Over the weekend Nexon discovered The First Descendant Valby gold farm, making it clear that it has “no plan to respond by simply nerfing certain content,” and that the gold farm would remain in the game. That said, there has been some confusion about what the Valby Run will look like when patch 1.0.4 rolls around.

Initially, Nexon said it “will update other farming locations to match the efficiency, equivalent to The Fortress Outpost,” only to share a clarification an hour later. “We are preparing 1.0.4 patch to make farming efficiency of Fortress Outpost similar to that of other popular farming sites,” it now reads.

The first message suggests other farms will be buffed to offer rewards on a similar scale to Valby Run, while the second implies that The First Descendant gold farm will be nerfed to the level of other loot spots in the game. Nexon has made it clear that it will not outright remove Valby Run, and now it has clarified what’s gone wrong.

“We apologize for the confusion caused by the misinterpretation during the translation process of the original Korean text,” Nexon writes. “There have been no reversals of decisions, and our initial statement remains that we do not intend to restrict the Valby-run playstyle. However, as we mentioned, we aim to adjust the rewards efficiency at the Fortress Outpost to balance it with other regions. Once again, we apologize for any confusion in our communication, we will do our best to be as clear as possible.”

So there you have it, the Valby Run gold farm is here to stay, but it will be somewhat nerfed to bring it in line with other parts of the game.

Between the Valby Run problem, allegations that Nexon copied Destiny 2’s icons, and a Calibur purchase error TFD isn’t having the smoothest launch. That said, these early issues haven’t stopped The First Descendant from reaching over 10 million players.

