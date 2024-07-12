The First Descendant developer Nexon says that it will update and alter imagery in the free-to-play looter shooter after a report highlighted that some of the game’s icon and weapon designs bear similarities to those in Bungie FPS Destiny 2. Still one of the most-played games on Steam, The First Descendant was released on Sunday June 30, hitting a peak concurrent player count of more than 264,000. User reviews for the free game remain mixed, but Nexon says that it takes the concerns about copied assets “seriously.”

The First Descendant is a free PC game that can be played individually or via online co-op. Structurally and mechanically, it is reminiscent of Ubisoft’s The Division 2, Warframe, and Bungie’s own Destiny series. In a report published Sunday July 7, Forbes reporter Paul Tassi shares examples of player badge icons and weapons found in The First Descendant alongside images from Destiny 2. “It’s pretty clear that if these weren’t flat-out taken from Destiny they were copied almost exactly with those small additions or subtractions added,” Tassi writes.

Now, the reporter shares a response from Nexon. Responding to the original story, Nexon has contacted Tassi to explain that it will “make adjustments” to imagery that may appear similar to Destiny 2.

“The First Descendant, as a looter shooter game, was developed with a deep affection and respect for other games in the genre,” Nexon says. “Destiny 2, being a globally renowned looter shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and it has served as an inspiration during the development process.

“We have taken the concerns raised seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game. We will continue to improve the game for fans of the looter shooter genre.”

Nexon released a new hotfix for The First Descendant on Thursday July 11. The patch notes for this do not mention updates to imagery in the free Steam game, so any changes are likely to follow in a subsequent update.

