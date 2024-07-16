Every massive videogame release has to deal with cheaters, and The First Descendant is no exception. The bigger they are, the harder it is to stop the growing number of people bypassing systems and avoiding playing as intended. Nexon’s newest looter shooter is finding that out the hard way, so to deal with the growing number of AFK players and tricksters, the developer is promising new and swift anti-cheat measures.

Even though The First Descendant is one of 2024’s biggest hits so far, that doesn’t mean the shooter is without issues. Between launch connectivity problems, accusations of stolen in-game icons, and middling Steam reviews, the co-op game needs to fix a lot if it wants to stick around.

The First Descendant also has a growing AFK and cheating problem, so developer Nexon is finally putting its foot down by promising quick punishment for anyone engaging in negative conduct.

“Lately, there have been increasing reports of inappropriate behavior in our game,” Nexon writes. “While the dev team is working on measures, we want to remind Descendants of the following guidelines:

“The use, distribution, or creation of unauthorized programs is strictly prohibited. Do not go AFK during co-op play. If you need to step away, please do so in Albion only! Please refrain from AFK farming during missions.”

Nexon hasn’t revealed what these “measures” are yet but I imagine AFK players will either be kicked from games or finish without rewards. As an avid MMO player, the cardinal sin of online play is, well, not actually playing. Everyone needs to chip in, and anyone abusing the system to run in a corner or spin in circles quickly gets on the team’s nerves.

The First Descendant’s community is already ten million strong and filled with bad actors, so punishments need to be swift and exacting to ensure a positive play experience. Otherwise, people will just move on to the next big hit.

While The First Descendant is skyrocketing up the Steam charts with a peak of over 250,000 players already, the launch has been anything but smooth. The reviews sit firmly at mixed as players call out microtransactions that cost around $100, and Nexon has been giving out compensation due to ongoing server problems.

That’s not all, as Nexon promises to change The First Descendant’s in-game icons after it was discovered they bear a striking resemblance to the ones in Destiny 2. “We have taken the concerns raised seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game,” Nexon writes.

