When an online game launches there’ll inevitably be a spot of chaos while players work out what builds and weapons are good and what’s bad. Often, players will find something the developer never intended, giving them potentially too much power. That’s what’s happened in The First Descendant which has meant the community has been watching for a nerf hitting a very popular build, but developer Nexon has something else up its sleeve.

The build revolves around a character, Gley, and a particular gun, Tamer. Players have gravitated to using both in The First Descendant with Tamer being one of the most high powered machine guns in the multiplayer game and Gley giving temporary damage buffs that also grant infinite ammo. Together they have been ripping up the game, at least in the early game, and as a result fans have feared their reign will soon be ended.

Today developer Nexon released a hotfix patch which altered a ton of stuff, but left Tamer and Gley untouched. “It has come to our attention that the community is worried about possible nerfs to Tamer and Gley’s infinite magazine builds,” the developer writes on Steam. “This meta is very strong, but since it is within the scope of what the Dev Team has planned, there are no immediate plans to do so”

Instead of nerfing this combination, Nexon instead almost challenges the community as there are more powerful combinations and weapons yet to be adopted in the game’s meta. “In addition, some weapons are more powerful than Tamer and there are a variety of character builds that rival Gley’s infinite magazine, so please enjoy them fully,” the post continues. “We’ve been looking forward to seeing Descendants use creative builds to take down powerful Colossi swiftly, so we’re quite delighted to see this in action now.”

All of which means this is a refreshing step for an online game, with players enjoying feeling overpowered and the developer similarly taking satisfaction in that. In addition to the Gley and Tamer confirmation, today’s hotfix also added matchmaking to hard infiltration missions, removed sequential immunity spheres from bosses, and much more – all of which seems to have landed well with the community.

Hotfix 1.0.2 is out now for The First Descendant and you can read the full patch notes over on Steam.

