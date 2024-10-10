The First Descendant patch 1.1.4 has arrived, bringing with it a whole host of updates for the free Steam game. Nexon’s sci-fi looter shooter has a wealth of additions in this latest update, which introduces its latest ultimate character, a challenging boss fight, a powerful scout rifle, and a new max-difficulty dungeon. There’s plenty of fashion to look forward to as well, with halloween skins and makeup introduced alongside a hair dyeing feature.

This update is the second major patch for The First Descendant Season One, and its big highlight is the introduction of Ultimate Freyna. This latest addition to the roster of The First Descendant Ultimate Descendants is a powerful new variant for the venom specialist that changes up her skill modules, giving her another way to approach combat in the free Steam game.

In her ultimate form, Freyna’s Contagion Links passive becomes Toxic Mixture, which builds Necrosis stacks on enemies as you hit them, boosting your firearm’s attack and critical hit rate. Her Defense Mechanism, meanwhile, is transformed into Venom Injection, which consumes resources to recover your shield and increase your skill power modifier, while also inflicting a Corrosion effect on enemies that lowers their resistance to Freyna’s Toxic abilities.

The update also adds a new ultimate weapon – Frost Watcher is a scout rifle that reduces enemy Chill resistance and boosts your own Chill skill power as you land long-range hits. Designed to complement recent newcomer Hailey, the weapon is also further boosted by a new skill module for the frost expert.

Supercooled Kuiper Rounds enhance the unique weapon’s weak point damage at the cost of its base attack and fire rate, while also causing weak point damage to recover your shield instead of your MP. Hailey also gets another Cryogenic Cluster Shot module, changing her usual Cryo effect to Cryogenic, which deals additional damage to enemies near your target, making her into a more effective pack-clearer.

There are 31 more new modules to get your hands on in the update, too, focusing in particular on ways to enhance critical hit damage, critical hit rate, skill power, and firearm attack. Nexon says it hopes these additions will help “to diversify the selection of weapons and Descendants with low critical hit rate and critical hit damage.”

You’ll need to gear up carefully, after all, as this patch also introduces a new hard difficulty Void Intercept Battle against Death Stalker. You’ll have to deal with Gluttony before you can access the Death Stalker fight, but taking this new boss down gives you the ability to snag the blueprint for the new Frost Watcher ultimate weapon, along with two new component sets. The Distorted Resolve set boosts assault rifles, submachine guns, and Toxic skill power, while the Invader set upgrades your maximum shield capacity and boosts your skill duration and both Tech and Dimension skill power modifiers when you defeat enemies.

There’s also a new highest-difficulty dungeon that’s been introduced to 13 Infiltration Operations. This enables a 400% score multiplier, which you can carry over after clearing the invasion and lasts until the next invasion refresh. Otherwise, Nexon says the rewards for these are “essentially the same” as hard difficulty Infiltration Operations, but you will get some High Precision Exchange Components for your trouble.

Another useful addition is ETA-0, a new officer that will appear in Albion each weekend. They’ll be available from Friday to Monday, and will allow you to sell blueprints and exchange various supplies and Infiltration Operation rewards, offering a handy way to offload any extras that you aren’t going to use.

Last but by no means least is the arrival of Halloween decorations in Albion. You’ll be able to claim seasonal emotes each week just by logging in. Of course, given how important fashion is in The First Descendant, you’ll want to dress up for the occasion – so you’ll be pleased to know that there are new event skins, premium skin bundles, and Halloween makeup bundles on offer. You can also get a new pumpkin back attachment, a Halloween treat emote, and a themed spray.

Along with this is another long-awaited feature – hair dyes. Nexon has introduced the ability to dye your character’s hair for any skin where it is visible, with an impressive 44 hair dyes available from the get-go to make sure you truly match your chosen outfit from head to toe. The First Descendant patch 1.1.4 is out now. You can read through the full patch notes courtesy of Nexon to dig through all the smaller balance tweaks, if you’re curious.

Alternatively, there are plenty more of the best co-op games for you and your friends to dive into together, as well as the best MMORPGs to play in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.