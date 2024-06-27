When is The First Descendant coming out? PC release times and preload

When is The First Descendant coming out? It’s been coming for a while and has been through several betas allowing players a chance to get hands-on time with the game, but now it’s about to arrive. Nexon’s looter shooter looks set to bring a big slice of co-op action to gaming, and if you can’t wait to dive in – here’s all the details you’ll need.

The First Descendant was originally headed for a 2023 launch but the co-op game was pushed back after feedback from its first set of beta tests. Now, the First Descendant release date is right around the corner, and the last few betas have been received much more positively. This third-person looter shooter is now prepared to make its appearance on the world stage, and you’ll need to be ready for it.

Nexon has recently announced exactly when you’ll be able to play The First Descendant in your region, along with full information about when preloads will happen.

The First Descendant release times

The First Descendant release time is set for 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST / 9am CEST / 5pm AEST on Tuesday July 2.

You’ll be able to hop right into the action then, but if you need further details about when the game will be playable in your time zone and city – here’s the full list:

Los Angeles – 12am PDT

Mexico City – 1am CST

Bogota – 2am COT

Chicago – 2am CDT

New York – 3am EDT

Sao Paulo – 4am BRT

London – 8am BST

Paris – 9am CEST

Berlin – 9am CEST

Cape Town – 9am SAST

Cairo – 10am EEST

Riyadh – 10am AST

Dubai – 11am GST

Singapore – 3pm SGT

Taipei – 3pm CST

Seoul – 4pm KST

Tokyo – 6pm JST

Sydney – 5pm AEST

Wellington – 7pm NZST

You can also check out more information about the launch period over on the official website.

The First Descendant preload

PC players will be able to preload The First Descendant between 12am PDT on Sunday June 30 until 11:59pm on Monday July 1.

If you want to hop straight into The First Descendant at launch, you’ll be able to do so as the game will be fully available for preload for a couple of days before.

