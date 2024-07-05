Free looter shooter The First Descendant shares player ban details

Getting rid of cheaters in an online game isn’t just something you can do quietly in the background. Players need to know that it’s happening, both as a deterrent but also to inspire confidence that the game is in safe hands. Sometimes, however, it goes a little further and that’s exactly what The First Descendant developer Nexon has done, sharing exactly why players have been banned in the first wave of corrective actions.

Between Tuesday July 2 and Thursday July 4 Nexon banned just under a thousand players from The First Descendant. The majority of these are for using, creating, or distributing “unauthorized programs” – which usually means a cheat tool or hack of some sort. 758 users received permanent bans from the co-op game for this, so if you’ve encountered someone using hacks – you’re less likely to now.

The other bans are for advertising in-game, exploiting the game’s store, and my favorite – abnormal gameplay. While abnormal gameplay is a rather loose description, it usually refers to players using aimbots or something not detectable as a third-party program but still detectable as an aberrant behavior in-game. It doesn’t mean playing abnormally, such as rotating while someone’s trying to talk to you or shooting your teammates instead of the enemy.

While Nexon is holding firm on upholding bans for gameplay and unauthorized programs, if you did receive a restriction related to issues around the online store, you can make an appeal via customer service.

This type of public posting about ban actions has been gaining traction recently with other titles like Soulmask also partaking, I must admit to having mixed feelings about it – bans are necessary in online gaming and it’s good that companies are seen to enforce their terms and conditions. That said, posting lists of obscured usernames feels potentially risky. It’s only one slip up, one copy-and-paste away from posting identifiable details about player accounts and if that happens it could cause all sorts of trouble for the developer.

If you’d like to see the full list of The First Descendant player bans you can head over to the official site to take a look for yourself.

