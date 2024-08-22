A couple of months after launch The First Descendant is whirring up for its first season, and there’s plenty to unpack. With a new character, new weapons, and much more coming to the game, there should be lots for fans of the game to get stuck into. That said, it’s not all good news, as some players have already expressed disappointment with The First Descendant Season 1’s staggered launch – there’ll be months to wait until everything is released.

The big addition is a brand new character players will be able to hop into. Hailey Scott is a sniper who excels in dealing damage from a long – long – way away, hopefully providing covering support for other players in the co-op game or simply ensuring she stays out of range. The other character coming to The First Descendant this season is the ultimate version of Freyna who’ll be unlocked upon completion of a new quest that delves into this Descendant’s trauma.

That’s it for new The First Descendant characters this time around but there’s still plenty more. New ultimate weapons including assault rifle Excava and scout rifle Frost Watcher will give fresh options when diving into battle, with the former unlockable in the battle pass and the latter during regular gameplay.

Of course this season is titled Invasion so an invasion is what players will get. Two Hard Infiltration Operation dungeons will be under the invasion event each day, with players able to dive in and test their skills against a series of fiendishly difficult challenges. Designed to prepare players for warfare against the different enemy factions, these Invasion events will provide solo experiences that shake things up compared to normal dungeons.

While fans are excited to get their hands on the new things hitting the game this season, some are expressing disappointment at the way that the release is being handled. Despite the season officially starting later in August, some parts of the season won’t land until the end of October. This means while players will get their hands on Hailey Scott right away, her modification modules won’t be available for another couple of months. Similarly, Ultimate Freyna won’t be launching until then either.

The First Descendent Season 1 will launch on Thursday August 29, with a second update on Thursday September 26 and the final release coming on Wednesday October 30. To check out exactly what’s coming, head over to the Steam announcement to get the full lowdown.

