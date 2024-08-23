With so many updates already added to The First Descendant, it’s amazing that Season 1 hasn’t even dropped yet. Promising heaps of new content, TFD Season 1 is shaping up strong, though it was very quickly met with criticism over its significant timegating of content. In reaction, developer Nexon has already announced a complete overhaul to its update schedule. Bringing some content forward and pushing some back, prepare to forget almost all of yesterday’s announcements.

The First Descendant Season 1 was officially unveiled yesterday, bringing a new character, Invasion dungeons, a new intercept battle, Ultimate weapon and Ultimate Freyna, and much more to the multiplayer game. However, all this new content was split between three separate updates, one at the launch of Season 1 on August 29, another on September 26, and the final content update on October 30. Unsurprisingly, teasing players with a two-month wait to get their hands on the final features of the season didn’t go over well.

Producer Lee Beom-jun expressed that Nexon “failed to fully meet [players’] expectations” after concerns over the lengthy wait times in the debut season. As a result, the developer is adjusting its update schedule for Season 1 and beyond.

Season 1 will now feature two updates, the first coming with the launch (which remains Thursday, August 29) and the second on October 10. While the initial launch content remains unchanged, the second and third updates have now been combined. However, this does mean that certain pieces of content are being delayed according to the original roadmap and others are brought forward. Nevertheless, the wait has been reduced in favor of fewer, more substantial updates.

The First Descendant Season 1 will still run from Thursday August 29 until Wednesday December 4. Updates will be released according to the following new roadmap, however:

Lee Beom-jun closes by explaining that the team is “taking various measures and methods [to improve updates], such as reorganizing the development process and even actively recruiting additional personnel.”

Hopefully, this new update schedule for the co-op game will be received more favorably than the initial roadmap, though The First Descendant Season 1 is still a remarkably lengthy four-month affair. On the bright side, you’re in no rush to grind the new The First Descendant characters, as Hailey and Ultimate Freyna won’t be doubling up.

