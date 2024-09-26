Ahead of its release next month, Nexon Games has revealed everything you can expect to see in The First Descendant‘s second Season One update. The dev team is “striving to deliver even better content” following the mixed reaction to the first season update. Fingers crossed that the struggling looter shooter, which now peaks daily at around 10% of its launch player count on Steam, can regain some momentum.

The highlights of the new The First Descendant update, which is due to release on October 10, 2025, include the arrival of Ultimate Freyna and an exclusive story. That latter sees you “explore the inner mind of a crestfallen hero, gripped by the guilt of surviving alone after failing to save her love and comrades.” The FPS game‘s new character variation is also a significantly more powerful version of Freyna with a fresh arche chemical control suit, Nightmare Dominator.

Ultimate Freyna will also have two exclusive modules: Toxic Mixture and Venom Injection. The former triggers necrosis instead of room 0 trauma, while the latter consumes your resources to recover some shield charge and increase your skill power modifier, which inflicts corrosion.

A new boss is also due, a formidable colossus known as the Death Stalker. Thankfully, you’ll also get a new weapon to take it on. The Frost Watcher is a scout rifle with a built-in chill arche catalyst allowing you to fire cryogenic bullets.

Finally, the update also adds 400% infiltration operations, which are even more difficult missions featuring extra enemies. They will also be the first time we’ve ever faced two named enemies at the same time, since that’s not possible in any other difficulty setting. You can check out the full update breakdown on the game’s official website.

I’m interested to see how Ultimate Freyna stacks up against my current The First Descendant characters. In the meantime, you can prepare for the update by familiarising yourself with the regular TDF maintenance schedule.

