Nexon has a new The First Descendant update on the way, and while there’s a few days before the patch arrives in full, the developer outlines its plans to “enhance your farming experience.” The First Descendant continues to hold strong despite mixed user reviews, with plenty still enjoying the game as its peak daily player count continues to top 80,000 on the Valve platform. Now, its next set of patch notes are lined up to make your life that little bit easier and faster while grinding for gear.

The First Descendant director Minseok Joo explains that, while the new hotfix is already lined up, it is planned to arrive next week as the team needs “additional time to verify some issues.” However, he discusses the key upgrades we can expect for the free Steam game when it arrives, which include some welcome quality-of-life and general usability improvements that should make your overall experience better.

The First Descendant hotfix 1.0.7 is planned for Tuesday August 13, and will introduce some new ways to help you analyze new gear as you pick it up. You’ll be able to “quickly identify key information about your equipment by looking at icons in the inventory.” Nexon says these changes include the ability to see how many ultimate options an item has without opening up its tooltip, and identify the attributes and archetypes of reactors via icons. The tooltip display has also been sped up, so you should find comparing gear a lot smoother than before.

The Frost Walker fight has been nerfed slightly. One of the game’s most difficult confrontations – especially when playing with an uncoordinated team in public matchmaking – the Void Intercept battle should now be easier to complete with random squad mates. Conversely, the monster spawn intervals for the poison-attribute Void Fragments at Echo Swamp Derelict Covert have been shortened.

Monster HP has been reduced for Special Operations, and more ammo should drop in Void Fusion Reactions to avoid you running short at a critical moment. Additionally, players who are idle for too long during Special Operations will now be automatically assigned to ‘abort’ during the interim review process, so you aren’t stuck with them.

The potential options for hard mode Infiltration Operations have been adjusted. You’ll no longer be able to select modifiers that disable grappling hooks or jumping – which should avoid any potential issues where you find yourself in a level where you can’t progress due to these restrictions. Nexon has also resolved the bug causing weapon proficiency to not be gained while using certain unique weapons such as Luna’s Stage Presence.

Lots more welcome adjustments have also been made. You’ll now see ‘restart with squad’ and ‘restart alone’ options after completing Intercept Battles, Special Operations, and Infiltration Operations, and you’ll have a little longer to choose to restart after they end. Your character will now be unaffected by hazardous areas once an Intercept Battle ends, allowing you to use the Reconstructed Device without worry. Finally, Joo notes that Nexon is aiming to further support for build diversity by keeping socket types across your various loadout pages.

The First Descendant hotfix 1.0.7 is set to launch on Tuesday August 13. The team is also working on additional Infiltration Operation improvements for The First Descendant Season 1, which will see the removal of occupation tasks in favor of a focus on eliminations.

