Assassin’s Creed’s obscure cousin is suddenly available for free

If you grew up on Assassin’s Creed like I did then chances are you’ve played all of them before, some of them a few times — looking at you Assassin’s Creed 2 and Black Flag. Still, sometimes it’s nice to play something new, and what better time to experiment than when a game is free on GOG?

The First Templar is a co-op game with two protagonists – a French Templar and a noblewoman who has been branded a heretic (that was a big deal back in the 13th century). Much like Assassin’s Creed, it will have you delving into the secrets of the clandestine Templar Order and discovering the mysteries of the Holy Grail. Sounds exactly like a story revolving around the Pieces of Eden.

What’s cool about this game is you can play it on your own and swap between the two characters or have a friend join you so you can both play simultaneously. If you can look past the jank that’s present in this 13-year-old game, then there’s still some fun to be had, especially if you’re playing with a friend. It’s also the debut game of developer Haemimont Games which later went on to make city building hits Tropico 4 and Surviving Mars.

If The First Templar sounds like your kind of game, you can claim it for free on GOG, right here. Be quick, though, the offer ends Saturday July 6. If you’re not a fan of GOG, you can also buy the game on Steam. It’s on sale for $3.99 / £3.19, down from $9.99 / £7.99. Get it right here.

