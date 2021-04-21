The lost Ace Attorney games are coming to Steam

Phoenix Wright’s original trilogy of cases finally came to PC a couple of years ago, but there are a load of Ace Attorney titles that we’ve never gotten to see on home computers. There are a couple of Ace Attorney games that have sadly been missing for the English-speaking audience at large, too, but it looks like Capcom aims to rectify both issues with the launch of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles on Steam and consoles this summer.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will launch on July 27, and will bundle The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve into a single package. This is a historical take on the lawyer series – both games take place around the turn of the 20th century, across various cases in both Japan and England.

Both games feature Phoenix Wright’s ancestor, Ryunosuke Naruhodo – which actually restores Wright’s original, Japanese surname, which was changed in the pun-filled English localisation of the earlier games. These two games were originally released in 2015 and 2017, and this’ll be the first time either of them are officially available in English.

Take a look at the reveal trailer below, have a laugh at the appearance of Herlock Sholmes, and then marvel at the realisation that Capcom didn’t even invent that name.

If you like adventure games, the Ace Attorney series is an excellent synthesis of narrative-driven puzzle-solving with visual novel-style character development that scratches a lot of the same itches as the point-and-click classics.