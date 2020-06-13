The Last Campfire, from No Man’s Sky devs, is coming summer 2020

During the PC Gaming Show, Hello Games confirmed that The Last Campfire, the studio’s new family-friendly platformer, will be coming out summer 2020. In contrast to the expansive space sim No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire is a solitary experience, involving solving puzzles on a spiritual quest.

A trailer accompanied the announcement, giving us a little more footage of the beautiful world our “lost ember” will be exploring. It’s similar to thatgamecompany’s Journey, featuring a cute, nameless protagonist making their way through a landscape full of beauty, peril, and the occasional rather large pig.

The Last Campfire was announced back in December 2018, and updates have been rare since then. The project involves the creative minds behind LostWinds, too – a 2008 platformer that was released for the Wii by Frontier Developments. The two games have a lot in common at first glance, from the cartoony fantasy levels, and simple approach to platforming and puzzling. LostWinds was ported to PC in 2016 and is available on Steam, if you want to play a spiritual prequel of sorts.

You can view the trailer below:

The Last Campfire will be coming to Steam and Epic sometime this summer – watch this space for more.

Welcome to PCGamesN – your one-stop-shop for the best, fastest, and most thorough PC gaming news coverage for the latest E3-style events. We have staff in the UK and US who are working hard to bring you the best reporting on the internet on the biggest and most exciting announcements in this continuing summer of games.

Do check around the site for more from the show, or dig into our Guerrilla Collective and Paradox Insider news roundup, PC Gaming Show news roundup, and Future Games Show news roundup for all the highlights. You can also follow us on Twitter (@PCGamesN) for an up-to-the-minute feed of all the latest announcements from the event. We’ll be tweeting each story as it breaks.