Here’s the very best deal to buy The Last of Us on PC

As The Last of Us PC release date approaches fast, you’ll likely be wondering how much it costs across Steam and the Epic Games Store, and where exactly you can get the Naughty Dog classic for a cheaper price. Well, we’ve got your back, as the zombie game can actually be purchased with a tidy discount if you know where to look. Get ready for The Last of Us on PC.

The Last of Us PC release is currently $59.99 USD (£49.99 GBP) on Steam and the Epic Games Store, but if you head over to Fanatical you can get it at a 10% discount – with the purchase linking to a Steam copy of the game.

This means that The Last of US PC port can be purchased for $53.99 USD (£44.99 GBP) ahead of release next month.

There’s only one version of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, so you don’t need to worry about purchasing different editions of the action-adventure game and what they offer. The only benefits you get for pre-purchasing the game are bonus supplements and weapon parts.

The bonus supplements can be used to increase skills and stats like max health, crafting speed, better weapon sway, and faster healing speed. The weapon parts can be used to upgrade your weapons and craft holsters. Both of these items can be found in the game itself, but these bonuses set you up better when you start.

Fanatical also says the “product will be delivered on or before the release date,” but it won’t be playable until it actually unlocks on Steam. There’s currently no word on whether the PC version can be pre-loaded ahead of time, but you’ll likely want to save around 100GB of hard drive or SSD space, as the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 1 had a file size of 79GB.

You can find The Last of US PC’s cheaper Steam code over on Fanatical right now.

While you wait for The Last of US PC port to be released, you can check out our list of the best survival games, many of which use similar mechanics and ideas to Naughty Dog’s classic of the medium.