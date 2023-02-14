The Last of Us PC upgrade makes surviving the apocalypse too easy

With The Last of Us PC release date closing in you’ll want to know what editions of the iconic zombie game you can buy and what each offers, and while we have the very best The Last of Us PC deal for the base game, Deluxe Edition pre-orders are now live, and offering you ways to survive the zombie apocalypse before it even starts.

The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition gives you early access to a slew of different weapons and items that essentially make the game easier. While you can absolutely pay extra for this, it does feel slightly strange in how it could skew the experience and its pacing.

You can get The Last of Us Part 1 for $59.99 USD (£49.99), with the Digital Deluxe upgrade costing an extra $10 USD (£10).

The Last of Us PC Digital Deluxe includes

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

Considering you get all of the above in the game anyway, I’m worried the flow of the game would suffer, especially early on. They aren’t all colossal gameplay modifiers, but it pays to know that these are simply early-game unlocks of items and weapons you’ll collect anyway.

You can also get bonus materials in supplements and weapon parts for pre-purchasing The Last of Us Part 1 as well, which will assist in the crafting of weapon upgrades and items in-game.

Either way, now is the perfect time to get into The last of Us, with the excellent HBO show and The Last of Us Part 3 on the cards if Naughty Dog has an idea for it. Troy Baker, the actor who plays Joel in the games, also says he would return for a Part 3 if asked.

If you’re looking for similar games to tide you over while you wait for The Last of Us, we’ve broken down the best survival games and action-adventure games for you, both of which share some elements with the Naughty Dog series.