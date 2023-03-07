Want The Last of Us PC port for free? Pick up an AMD GPU

The Last of Us PC makes its Steam in just a few weeks, and AMD is giving away the PlayStation port for free with select graphics cards. That’s right, you can snag the apocalyptic action-adventure romp for absolutely nothing by picking up either a Radeon RX 7900 XT, XTX, or one of many RX 6000 GPUs, but we’re not sure how long for.

Originally, The Last of Us PC release date was supposed to be a few days ago, but a delay means it’ll now launch on March 28. Naughty Dog says it’s working to make sure the port is fit for the best gaming PC build, so we hopefully won’t experience any optimisation issues when it lands. That said, the blip also gives companies like AMD the chance to set up nifty bundles, and the red team’s latest giveaway is a winner if you’re after a shiny new GPU.

Spotted by Videocardz, a promotional Ebuyer page for The Last of Us PC AMD promotion delves into the nitty-gritty, providing a list of eligible GPUs. While the Radeon RX 7900 XT is included, you won’t have to pick up the component giant’s best graphics card to bag a copy, as the offer even covers the super cheap AMD Radeon RX 6400.

Of course, we’re still waiting on The Last of Us PC system requirements, so whether it’ll play nice with every eligible AMD GPU remains to be seen. The page also omits a few details about the bundle, like how long it’ll last and whether the free key will work on Steam or the Epic Game Store.

Of course, this isn’t AMD’s first free game rodeo, as a similar offer bundled Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2 with 6000 series cards a few months ago. If that offer is anything to go by, the deal is available at various participating retailers, but we’ll need to wait for official terms and conditions to surface.

Considering picking up an RDNA 3 graphics card? Our AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT review takes a look at team red’s slightly cheaper next-gen option.