The Last of Us PC preloads are here, and just in time too

That’s right, The Last of Us PC preloads have begun for the survival game on Steam, meaning you can get the port uploaded onto your PC in advance. With The Last of Us PC release date right around the corner, you can make sure one of Naughty Dog’s biggest games is ready and waiting for you at the exact time it unlocks.

According to the Steam forums for The Last of Us PC, as of March 26 you can preload the game if you’ve already purchased it on the platform. You should just see a blue button with the word “preload” on it in place of where the download would be.

There seems to be a bit of confusion with preloads though, as for some Steam is saying you can download and play the 100GB plus game right now (you can’t, sorry), even though it’s actually referring to The Last of Us PC preloads. If you’re internet isn’t that fast, and even if it is let’s be honest, getting this preload in will be a massive help.

The Last of Us PC releases on March 28 on Steam and the Epic Games Store and you’ll likely have even more to download when the game actually releases, so getting ahead of the curve is vital to start playing as soon as possible. Beware that, if you’re waiting for a code, like if you’ve pre-ordered the Firefly Edition or haven’t used Steam directly, you can’t preload until your code arrives.

