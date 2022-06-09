The Last of Us PC confirmed for remake The Last of Us Part I

Naughty Dog’s acclaimed action-adventure game The Last of Us is finally making its way to PC with a ground-up remake – titled The Last of Us Part I. The game, which focuses on the story of Joel and Ellie as they scrap their way through the nightmarish post-apocalyptic wasteland and contend with human enemies and those infected by the fungal Cordyceps, is set to release on PS5 on September 2, with a PC version in development and set to follow “shortly thereafter.”

Appearing on stage at Summer Game Fest, lead designer Neil Druckmann talked about the game’s redesign, with overhauled models and animations, brand-new enemy AI, and redone combat. The game, which was originally released in 2013, was already a visual spectacle at the time but certainly looks a lot more polished in this new reveal.

The announcement trailer shows off the game’s overhauled look and improved facial animations in detail, including some footage from the game’s Left Behind DLC, which focuses on Ellie and her friend Riley during the time just prior to the main game.

You can check out the trailer below:

