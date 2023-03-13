The Last of Us PC might not be handled by Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog may not be exclusively responsible for developing The Last of Us PC, with an update to the survival game’s system requirements making mention of Iron Galaxy, the studio that previously ported Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and the Batman Arkham series over to Windows and Steam.

The Last of Us system requirements were revealed on March 9, with an accompanying blog post which listed the horror game’s specs alongside the Naughty Dog, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games Store logos.

A recent update to the blog however replaces that image to include the branding for Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Divekick and Rumbleverse, which also ported Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC in 2022. You can see the updated image, with the Iron Galaxy logo highlighted at the bottom left, below:

Although this is not confirmation that Iron Galaxy is solely responsible for porting TLOU to PC, as reported by DSOGaming, it potentially suggests that the studio is working alongside Naughty Dog ahead of The Last of Us release date.

Aside from altering the image, the original blog post is otherwise unchanged. The Steam page for The Last of Us has also not been updated with the image featuring the Iron Galaxy logo, and Naughty Dog is still listed there as the game’s developer. PCGamesN has contacted Sony and will update this story with any further information.

In other Last of Us news, Joel voice actor Troy Baker says he would return for The Last of Us Part 3 if asked by Naughty Dog. You also have a chance to get The Last of Us PC for free, if you buy a new graphics card.

