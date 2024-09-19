Zombies and gaming go together like cacodemons and shotguns. They’re almost intrinsically linked, with the walking dead providing a perfect implacable foe you can still mow down on their thousands, giving you some of the good old ultra-violence along with a terrifying threat. If you’re a fan of trying to survive in the zombie apocalypse, you can grab The Last Stand Aftermath for free.

If you’ve been around on the internet for a while you’ve probably come across this series before, with the first game being a popular flash game way back in 2007. Since then things have evolved somewhat. The Last Stand Aftermath is the latest in the zombie game series, and it tasks you with survival in the apocalyptic world you find yourself in. You’ll explore ruins, run from and kill the undead, and try to keep going in the face of overwhelming odds – but there’s a twist.

You see in The Last Stand Aftermath you don’t just play as a survivor – or rather, a survivor isn’t all you are. You’ve been infected with the very same virus that’s causing the dead to rise, meaning even if you do everything right – you won’t be alive for long. That’s where the roguelike element comes into the game, as your character is destined to die and when you do, it’s time to grab another survivor, armed with the perks, knowledge, and upgrades you earned on your previous runs.

Alongside The Last Stand Aftermath a game with a completely different tone is also free to keep right now. Toem is a title with a unique black and white artstyle, where you set off to help people with their problems and solve puzzles – all through the medium of photography. Combining 2D art with a 3D world, it’s a game that’s capable of grabbing your heart with lots of warm and fuzzy feelings.

You can grab both The Last Stand Aftermath and Toem for free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday September 26. Head over to EGS to check them out for yourself, and see if they might become your next big gaming obsession.

