Crusader Kings 3 and Pentiment combine in sequel to hugely rated RPG

Back in 2021, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante came out, providing audiences with an unique game that blends strategy and RPG game style decision making with the story focused design of a visual novel, all presented through an eye catching hand illustrated aesthetic. This approach was a success, garnering a 91% or Very Positive user rating on Steam. And now, years later, a sequel has been announced with The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian, which appears to expand further on what made its predecessor stand out and should appeal to fans of Crusader Kings 3’s dynastic squabbling or Pentiment’s rich narrative.



The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian may look like a visual novel at first glance, but it contains extra wrinkles that make it better resemble a pen and paper RPG. It takes place in a fictional setting inspired by medieval or early modern Europe, the Great Arknian Empire, and stars the eponymous crown prince as he decides how to exercise power over his subjects.



This takes the form of tough decision making and character building, the prince attempting to maintain a sense of morality as he and the player are forced to confront the difficult choices that will define his rule. The player will need to consider how their version of Prince Jerian’s personality changes over time, how he manages to fulfill the desires and requirements of his government and family members, the kind of friends, allies, and subjects he keeps close to him, and how he lives in a world where the presence and will of gods is directly felt.

Find more about The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian over on its Steam page right here. You can also pick up its predecessor, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, with a 60% discount ($7.99 USD / £6.79) from now until next Thursday August 2 right here.

Alternately, check out other options with our picks for the top RPG games and strategy games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.