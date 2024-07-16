Demons are cool. That’s just an inescapable reality that many games suffer with. You’ll be punching, kicking, slicing, and stabbing demons and wondering why you’re stuck with the nice guys who frankly tend to lack style. The side of brimstone and blood is definitely the winning one, which is why it’s great to see the formula of games like Diablo turned on its head in upcoming ARPG The Lightless World.

If you couldn’t tell by the preamble, in The Lightless World you play as a demon – or two demons, if you want to bring a friend to join you in this co-op game. To be specific you won’t play as just a demon but a demonic god, meaning you should have a hell-shattered array of powers to deploy in battle.

There aren’t a huge amount of details available just yet for The Lightless World but what we do know shows that the game follows in the fine tradition of ARPGs. You’ll slay hordes of foes, gather dropped loot, level up, and unlock new powers. Those foes range from simple, squishy humans all the way up to archangels giving you a true chance to test yourself against the powers that be.

In any good ARPG character progression is something that is essential for the affair to feel impactful and to give a decent amount of replayability. In The Lightless World we’re promised a huge skill tree that will allow players to specialize and diversify their builds. Hopefully this’ll give several different ways to play, as tearing up the underworld might get tiresome if you’re railroaded into one or two builds.

The Lightless World just unveiled its first gameplay trailer which definitely gives a taste of things to come, showing off a few details of the game’s world, combat, and how players will choose to tweak their abilities. While obviously early stuff, there’s plenty of promise here and there even looks to be a little measure of a bullet heaven lurking in the game’s DNA with the way leveling up seems to be implemented.

There's no release date for The Lightless World yet but you can add it to your wishlist over on Steam.

