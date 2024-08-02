J. R. R. Tolkien’s famous fantasy creation is one filled with vast dichotomies, much like the period of history he lived through. You have the bucolic existence of the Hobbits contrasting with Sauron and Saruman’s industrial evils, being weaved together throughout the story before culminating in the Scouring of the Shire. That sense of wild contrast is fully alive in The Lord of the Rings Online, which has just unleashed some new horrors on players while also giving them the most relaxing hobby ever to enjoy.

The Lord of the Rings Online developer Standing Stone Games has just opened two new servers for VIP (aka, subscription holding) players. These Legendary Worlds join a roster of other servers that are initially locked to a particular expansion and level cap, with both increasing to meet the rest of the MMORPG over time. These new two servers, however, have something dark waiting on them – something that’ll provide a true test of your skills.

Periodically the Nazgul will appear in the game world as part of a new Veil of the Nine event. When these ring bearers land in the game, players will have 30 minutes to get to where they are and bring them down in order to be granted a title and other rewards. The developer promises that these fights won’t be simple to handle, they will require “considerable forces” in order to bring them down. Fail to do so within the time limit and they’ll disappear – defeated or not – and then you’ll have to wait to give them another try.

If taking on the Nine is too much for you and you fancy something a little easier to handle, a new hobby has also been unveiled for the game – birding. That’s right, it’s time to head out into the wilds and peep at some avians, which is far more chill than engaging in deadly battle with fallen kings. By successfully spotting birds you’ll be able to spot rarer birds, adding them to your collection. If other hobbies are anything to go by, there’ll no doubt be titles and housing decorations to earn, though it’s yet to be seen if anything will beat the fishing title “Trout-master”.

If you’d like to learn more about these new Legendary Worlds, head over here to get the full lowdown. You can also take a look at what’s new in update 41 for the game, which includes birding, over on Steam.

