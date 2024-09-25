One of the most striking games featured in last night’s State of Play event from PlayStation was The Midnight Walk. Created by MoonHood, a new studio formed by developers responsible for Lost in Random, Fe, and Ghost Giant, the game channels the eerie storybook feel of Little Nightmares, Darq, or Fran Bow. It’s a fantastic, confidently grim-looking game with excellent creature designs, and, luckily, we’ve just learned that it’s now confirmed to launch not just on PlayStation, as yesterday’s announcement stated, but also on PC.

The Midnight Walk makes a strong first impression based on its visuals, the adventure game presented through fantastical clay sculptures. Its announcement trailer shows off the protagonist, a large-eyed figure with a flaming lantern for a head named Potboy, as he sets out into a strange world populated with imaginatively bizarre creatures. Per its Steam page, The Midnight Walk will see players guiding Potboy past enemies by using the fire burning atop his head as a distraction, which suggests the game may feature environmental puzzles of the kind seen in Little Nightmares or Inside.

Its plot is split into five different stories that follow Potboy on the Midnight Walk journey that gives the game its name, and promises to include a large cast of other strange characters to meet along the way. It’s also playable on both traditional screens and in VR, the latter of which should offer a solid option for checking out the hand-sculpted creatures and environments up close.

The Midnight Walk doesn’t have a launch date announced yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam right here.

