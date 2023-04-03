Is The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Deck compatible?

We've been playing The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog on Steam Deck, and the free Sega visual novel works great on Valve's portable powerhouse.

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Deck: Valve handheld with picture of Tails on screen

Is The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Deck compatible? Sega just killed off everyone’s favourite blue mascot using a visual novel, and you can download it for free on Steam. However, just like an Agatha Christie book, you’re probably wondering whether you can enjoy The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog while on a train, and we’ve got great news for handheld PC players.

Just like the best visual novels on PC, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog will practically run on practically any gaming PC or laptop. The Steam Deck isn’t an exception to this, but there are a few quirks to consider while playing the free Sega game on Valve’s portable powerhouse.

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Deck: Storefront page on handheld's screen

Is The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is Steam Deck compatible, and Valve’s verification system classes it as ‘Playable’. You’ll be able to uncover the culprit behind the Mega Drive mascot’s demise without a hitch on the handheld, but you’ll have to use the on-screen keyboard to type in things like the name of your character.

Rather than using the Steam Deck’s joysticks, you’ll also have to rely on the handheld’s trackpad to play The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog. That said, fans have already cooked up community controller layouts, so things should feel fairly natural on the handheld. Of course, if you pair the portable with the best Steam Deck dock, you’ll be able to use a mouse to click your way through the whodunnit mystery caper.

YouTube Thumbnail

Looking for more great games that won’t cost you a penny? Check out the best free PC games and expand your Steam Library. If you’re looking for a handheld upgrade, you’ll want to check out the Asus Rog Ally, as it’s a upcoming premium alternative that boasts eGPU support.

Take The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog?

