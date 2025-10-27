The Outer Worlds 2 punishes you for buying its $100 premium edition, but I'm kind of okay with it

The Outer Worlds 2 has found a new flaw in you! One of many, probably. Those who opted for the Premium Edition of the RPG have been found guilty of consumerism and will be punished accordingly. Well, kind of.

There are plenty of character flaws in The Outer Worlds 2 you can pick up if you play a certain way. Some things, like Kleptomania, have huge upsides for those with sticky fingers, with a buff to sell-on rates for stolen goods. The downside to this, however, is that your character will, on occasion, automatically steal items without your input.

This can prove difficult when trying to build relationships, as most people don't appreciate their things going missing whenever you're around. If the profits are that good, though, then who cares if you're caught red-handed every once in a while?

There's an Outer Worlds 2 flaw that can only be acquired through pure consumerism, and it's offered to those of us who purchased the Premium Edition of the game. The description reads: "You're the reason our marketing works. Promotions and sales have riddled your brain, and you're more interested in buying the next big thing than financial planning." Jeez. I'm down $99.99, and I get a kick in the teeth for good measure

My bruised ego aside, the Consumerism flaw is potentially helpful. Vendors buy my stuff at a reduced cost, but they also sell me items at a discount. The description is correct, really - I want the new thing, give me the new thing, I need the new thing. Those old things? Straight in the trash with you.

I'm going with it. I'll take my lumps and reap the rewards of being a consumer. Thank you, Obsidian Entertainment, thank you. If you're currently exploring The Outer Worlds 2 and need a helping hand, we have a ton of guides that can make your exploration that little bit easier, with our The Outer Worlds 2 map guide and our The Outer Worlds 2 quest guide being excellent starting points in your journey.

Did you buy the Premium Edition? Are you going to accept the Consumerism flaw? Let us know over on the PCGamesN community Discord so we can be strong together, and maybe get a bulk discount on our next purchase.