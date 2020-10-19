What are The Outer Worlds console commands? We’re glad you asked, actually. Seeing as Obsidian designed the game with the Unreal Engine 4 we can, er, tweak our gaming experience to our preference. God mode? Sure. More money? Why not. All things are attainable in when you jump into admin controls and start using the Outer Worlds console commands.

First things first, though. If you want to access The Outer Worlds console you’ll need to download SunBeam’s The Outer Worlds Unlocker. If you’ve not done this before, or are struggling, you can read this step-by-step tutorial. Some of these Outer Worlds mods are quality of life changes, whereas the rest are bug fixes. Regardless, they can make your playthrough easier while you’re trying out some of the best The Outer Worlds builds or hunting for some The Outer Worlds weapons.

If everything is downloaded and you’re good to go, then read on. Throughout this The Outer Worlds console commands guide we’ll go over all of the console commands we know of, and what they do. Some are a tad more complicated than others, so they do require some explaining. Anyway, here are The Outer Worlds console commands.

The Outer Worlds console commands

Add currency – AddCurrency (enter number) 1

AddCurrency (enter number) 1 Add items – AddItemDebug <ItemID>

AddItemDebug <ItemID> Change FOV – fov (enter value)

fov (enter value) Start a quest – QuestStart <questname>

QuestStart <questname> Mark a quest as complete – QuestComplete <questname>

QuestComplete <questname> Fix for the bugged “Passion Pills” quest – QuestStart Passion

QuestStart Passion If you want to skip the quest and get the companion, use this – DebugUnlockCompanion 4

DebugUnlockCompanion 4 Infinite HP – god

god Pause the game – pause

pause Flycam – toggledebugcamera

toggledebugcamera HUD toggle – ShowHUD command

ShowHUD command Increase your character’s level – SetLevel

SetLevel Increase your perks – PerkPointsAdd

PerkPointsAdd Add a perk – PerkPurchase

PerkPurchase Remove a perk – PerkRemove

PerkRemove Change your stats – RpgStatAddModifierDebug <stat> <value>

RpgStatAddModifierDebug <stat> <value> Create a new save file, even when playing on Supernova difficulty – SaveGame bIgnoreSuperNova 1 0

SaveGame bIgnoreSuperNova 1 0 Set your armour level – SetArmorLevel <level> 1

SetArmorLevel <level> 1 Set your weapon level – SetWeaponLevel <level> 1

SetWeaponLevel <level> 1 Toggle the HUD – ShowHUD

ShowHUD Transport the player to wherever the camera is aiming – Teleport

Teleport

And there you have it, The Outer Worlds console commands. There are plenty there to get you started, but more are likely to turn up. If that’s the case, we’ll update this guide.

In the meantime, we have plenty other The Outer Worlds guides. Some let you know How long is The Outer Worlds ahead of its Steam release, others solve issues like The Outer Worlds Rockwell crash (there’s even a fix in there that doesn’t involve shooting him).

Additional reporting by Ben Sledge.