New Outer Worlds content is being teased by Obsidian

Obsidian is teasing new content for its sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds. The developer has taken to Twitter to call attention to the game’s website being updated. As fans quickly noticed, a message is now there telling visitors to “stay tuned for another special message from Spacer’s Choice”.

Details past that are currently thin on the ground, but It is worth noting that Obsidian previously revealed plans to launch Outer Worlds DLC this year to bring more story content. “The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see,” the developer wrote on the official forum back in December. “However, the journey isn’t over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.”

When that announcement will drop, however, is currently unknown. The Xbox Games Showcase is currently pencilled in for Thursday so it could be as soon as then, but we’ll need to wait and see. What the DLC itself entails should also be interesting, as the finale of the base game is typically definitive depending on the choices you made. Still, the Outer Worlds update could follow a new character, or simply happen before your final save.

Dustin reviewed the game last year and enjoyed it overall. In his Outer Worlds review, he says “Obsidian’s RPG fulfills its potential, but only in fits and starts. Sure, its worst moments are only ever as bad as workmanlike RPG-making, but they make the stretches between some instances of genuine greatness a little more disappointing.”

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it! 🚀✨https://t.co/g3ADukdpfw — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 20, 2020

Personally, one of my main joys from playing the game came from creating funky Outer Worlds builds, so hopefully there will be more options for me to tinker around with should the update happen.