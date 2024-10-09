Beloved survival crafting game The Planet Crafter has a whole new world to explore. While it’s yet to scale to the colossal heights of Satisfactory, the 2024 space game has already proven itself a worthy rival to the likes of No Man’s Sky and Astroneer, boasting an incredible 96% rating from just shy of 40,000 Steam reviews. If you’ve had your fill of terraforming and engineering the base game’s barren wasteland into a beautiful, flourishing paradise, the first Planet Crafter DLC is here to whisk you away to a new home – and the best part is that you don’t all need to buy a copy to jump into multiplayer.

Planet Humble is the first paid add-on for The Planet Crafter, and begins a new adventure on an entirely separate planet from the base game. That means you’ll be starting from scratch, both literally and in terms of your knowledge base, but what better way to experience the sheer joy of discovery that the best survival games bring than to perform a complete refresh on proceedings?

That means entirely new biomes, new materials and technology, and even new storytelling. Developer Miju says Humble is “half the size of the base game planet,” but it’s perhaps even prettier, with gorgeous vistas and sprawling, bioluminescent caverns aplenty visible in the trailer. A mysteriously unoccupied world filled with robot and machine wreckage, you’ll have to uncover Humble’s past, digging into “new chunks of lore surrounding space colonization and megacorps.”

Of course, one common concern with paid add-ons for even the best co-op games is that it can sometimes be tough to convince all your friends to buy the expansion. Fortunately, that’s not the case here, as Miju confirms that only one copy of the DLC is needed to start a multiplayer co-op game on Humble and work together to discover the secrets it holds.

The Planet Crafter DLC Planet Humble is out now on Steam, priced at $7.99 / £6.69. Miju Games notes that “only one copy of the DLC is required to play multiplayer co-op and enjoy this new content with friends.” The host player will need to buy it, however, and you’ll have to start a fresh game save and select the new planet to play.

