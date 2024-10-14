Sci-fi builder The Planet Crafter has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a healthy player base since its release in April, but following its recent update (and current sizable sale), the open-world survival crafter has had a serious bump in player count. Since the release of the Planet Humble DLC on Tuesday October 8, player count has increased tenfold, jumping from 1,844 to 18,449 in just under a week.

In The Planet Crafter, you scout out a hostile planet and make it habitable for humanity, gathering the necessary resources to build bases while simply trying to survive. The recent update added a huge new planet, called Humble, for players to explore and inhabit. Just the day after this DLC released, on Wednesday October 9, developer Miju Games gave The Planet Crafter a major discount on Steam, with prospective players able to pick up the sci-fi builder for 40% off until Thursday October 17.

If you want to jump in with both feet, you can pick up a bundle that includes both the base game and the DLC for 37% off. It’s easily one of the best survival games out there, so this sale is well worth taking advantage of if you’ve not played yet. If you’re still not sure, there’s a free demo available to try before you buy.

Players seem to be lapping up the new planet and sale, with The Planet Crafter’s player count going from strength to strength since the DLC’s release. While the game’s not quite hit its all-time peak player count of 28,426, it could do so if it continues this positive trajectory.

For more games like The Planet crafter, check out our recommendations for the best crafting games and the best co-op games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.