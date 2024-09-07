While we await news of GTA 6, a new crime game arriving later this year feels like the iconic Rockstar crime games never quite left the classic high-angle days of its more arcade-like early entries. The Precinct comes from developer Fallen Tree Games, and sets you as a beat cop in a fictional version of ‘80s New York, where you’ll deal with petty crimes, gang violence, and frantic car chases as you aim to solve the mystery of your father’s murder. Ahead of its launch, I sat down at Gamescom to take a look at the three main ways to play.

As rookie beat cop Nick Cordell Jr, The Precinct throws you headfirst into a world of crime and punishment, packing in homages to classic cop movies, the best crime games, and 1980s noir as you learn the ins and outs of protecting the streets. Along the way, you’ll be able to choose which types of patrol you want to head out on, unlocking access to more weapons, vehicles, and patrol options as you earn the respect of your peers.

There are three main patrol types to choose from: walking the beat on foot, heading out in a car, or flying a helicopter. Typically, you’ll also be joined by a partner, who can give you some pointers, but you’ll be in charge of making decisions. During on-foot patrols, you’re more likely to encounter troublemakers as you wander – an illegally parked car, or someone spraying graffiti, perhaps. In a car or the chopper, you’ll typically respond to calls as they come in, with a limited time to make it to your destination.

The Precinct insists you play by the rules – you can’t be a ‘bad’ cop here, or you’ll quickly get in trouble. It’s important that you use appropriate force in situations; someone defacing a building doesn’t warrant physical action unless they try to fight you first, for example, and you’ll only be authorized to use lethal force if a suspect opens fire first.

Furthermore, should they then surrender and drop their weapon, that authorization is removed – you’ll just need to place them in handcuffs, put them in your cruiser or call one to your location, and bring them back to the station. Remember to read their rights first, however, or you’ll suffer a penalty to your score (and the experience you earn).

In our demo, we encounter someone spray painting. Upon approaching, they don’t resist, so we cuff them, check their ID and background, make sure they’re not carrying any dangerous weapons or contraband, and then issue them a fine and send them on their way. Later, we encounter another minor vandal, but this one decides to throw fists – that allows us to respond in kind, subduing them with a baton, and in this instance their attempted assault warrants reading their rights and bringing them in.

Of course, there’s plenty of more high-octane action if that’s to your tastes. Driving patrols will frequently lead to car chases, while manning the helicopter requires you to hold your searchlight on fleeing suspects while you hail them down or call in support from the likes of nearby police cruisers and spike strips. Note that these aren’t guaranteed solutions, and your target will do all in their power to change course and avoid the traps.

While hitting pedestrians is a no-no (although they’ll usually do their best to get out of your way), smashing through lamps and scenery is fair game – The Precinct might be strict on procedure, but it aims to be fun first. You’ll also get called into action when dangerous gun fights break out. Here, you can slide over car hoods and duck into cover, using free aim to target the perpetrators and bring them down.

If you’re ever unsure how to proceed, you can even crack open your police handbook, which features detailed descriptions of every situation you’re likely to encounter and the appropriate course of action to take. Fallen Tree has endeavored to make a map that feels dense, with things happening everywhere. Once your patrol comes to a close, you’ll move to the next one, with short narrative interludes taking place between days.

The Precinct launches in the fourth quarter of 2024. You can wishlist it now on Steam. It’s a game I’ve had eyes on for a while, but actually seeing it in action has certainly ramped up my desire to play more of it. It captures that classic beat cop action series vibe well, while also feeling like a satisfying modern spin on a more old-school style of game.

