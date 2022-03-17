Until Dawn devs reveal their next horror game, The Quarry

The developers of the hit horror game Until Dawn have announced their next project: it’s called The Quarry, and we reckon a lot of counsellors are going to end up dead by the end. A bunch of camp counsellors decide to throw an unsupervised party on the last day of summer camp at a secluded woodland location called Hackett’s Quarry – what could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out.

The thing is, which ones wind up surviving and which are horrendously murdered by “blood-drenched villagers” depends entirely on the choices players make. Like Until Dawn, The Quarry is a narrative game about making key decisions about where to go and what to say, and each choice you make changes the direction – and outcome – of the story.

You’ll play as one of the nine camp counsellors, and there are some cool co-op options available: you can play online with up to seven others, with each player voting on each choice. Or you can opt to make it a couch co-op game in which each player picks a counsellor and controls their actions. There’s even a movie mode if you’d rather just make some popcorn and watch how things pan out on their own. Difficulty is highly adjustable, so you can tailor the experience to suit your group.

Here’s the trailer:

The Quarry also features some legendary actors from beloved horror franchises. The ensemble cast includes Scream’s David Arquette, Lin Shaye (who played a teacher in the original Nightmare on Elm Street), and Lance Henriksen, who you’ll remember from Aliens and Pumpkinhead.

The Quarry release date is set for June 10, and you can pre-order it now on Steam. If you’ve been itching for a campy horror game you can enjoy with your friends, this will be the one to look out for this summer.

