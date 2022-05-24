The Quarry system requirements – hefty CPU and GPU specs

If you want to get your blood tingling in Supermassive Games' latest horror game, you'll need to make sure your gaming PC meets The Quarry system requirements

The Quarry system requirements: the killer looms behind the cast of characters at a campfire

The masterminds behind Until Dawn have another horror game on the way, but before you can enjoy the thrill of the chase, you’ll first need to check whether your gaming PC meets The Quarry system requirements. You have a good chance of being able to run the frightfest if your rig can play any of The Dark Pictures Anthology series, but the recommended specs are reserved for modern systems built within the past couple of years.

It’s not clear what kind of resolutions or frame rates Supermassive Games aims for with The Quarry system requirements, but hitting the minimum is relatively easy. Much like other games in the developer’s catalogue, you’ll be able to boot with a decade-old gaming CPU, a six-year-old graphics card, the standard 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of space. It doesn’t even require the speed of the best SSD for gaming, although it couldn’t hurt if you wanted to pick up the pace of loading times.

To hit the recommended system requirements, The Quarry doesn’t just demand processors released in 2020 onwards, but top-of-the-line chips at that. It lists the Intel i9-10900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800 XT, both of which are flagships of their respective lines and set a high bar for those that haven’t upgraded in a while. Recommended GPU requirements aren’t quite as extreme considering it targets entry-to-mid range and new Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are just around the corner, but it’s still punishing to those left behind due to lengthy chip shortages.

At the very least, let’s be thankful this game will be available on your gaming PC, given Until Dawn remains a PS4 exclusive. Here are The Quarry system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i7-3570
AMD FX-8350		 Intel Core i9-10900K
AMD Ryzen 7 3800 XT
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780
AMD Radeon RX 470		 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 5700
Storage 50B 50GB

