The Quarry system requirements – hefty CPU and GPU specs

The masterminds behind Until Dawn have another horror game on the way, but before you can enjoy the thrill of the chase, you’ll first need to check whether your gaming PC meets The Quarry system requirements. You have a good chance of being able to run the frightfest if your rig can play any of The Dark Pictures Anthology series, but the recommended specs are reserved for modern systems built within the past couple of years.

It’s not clear what kind of resolutions or frame rates Supermassive Games aims for with The Quarry system requirements, but hitting the minimum is relatively easy. Much like other games in the developer’s catalogue, you’ll be able to boot with a decade-old gaming CPU, a six-year-old graphics card, the standard 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of space. It doesn’t even require the speed of the best SSD for gaming, although it couldn’t hurt if you wanted to pick up the pace of loading times.

To hit the recommended system requirements, The Quarry doesn’t just demand processors released in 2020 onwards, but top-of-the-line chips at that. It lists the Intel i9-10900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800 XT, both of which are flagships of their respective lines and set a high bar for those that haven’t upgraded in a while. Recommended GPU requirements aren’t quite as extreme considering it targets entry-to-mid range and new Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are just around the corner, but it’s still punishing to those left behind due to lengthy chip shortages.

At the very least, let’s be thankful this game will be available on your gaming PC, given Until Dawn remains a PS4 exclusive. Here are The Quarry system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-3570

AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i9-10900K

AMD Ryzen 7 3800 XT RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 50B 50GB

Take The Quarry system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Quarry?