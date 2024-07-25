The Run Got Next brings NBA Street style basketball to PC

Most sports games are complicated. This is great for players already immersed in the rules of the game in question, but the simulation focus of Football Manager 24, EA Sports FC 25, or NBA 2K24 can be overwhelming for audiences who want an easier entry point or just a simpler type of experience ideal for casual matches between friends. Luckily, The Run: Got Next has just been announced, providing a new basketball game whose simpler approach calls back to the accessible, arcade style design of classics like NBA Street, NBA 2K Playgrounds, and NBA Jam.

The Run: Got Next looks like the perfect sports game for anyone seeking out an alternative to the simulation heavy genre mainstream. Its Steam page calls it “easy to pick up and play” and “fast [and] fluid,” highlighting the appeal of a game that, like NBA Street, is centered more on immediate action than detailed team management systems and statistics.

It sees teams of three players competing against one another in both offline and multiplayer modes, presenting a cast of international, comic book style characters facing off on street courts across the world. These characters each have their own specific strengths and weaknesses, emphasizing the need for measured team composition, but the bigger strategic element The Run features is a roguelike system where “court conditions, strategic modifiers, and drops [impact] every game.”

The Run: Got Next is set to launch sometime in 2025. Find more details, or wishlist it, over on its Steam page right here.

Or, find more to play right now by perusing our picks for the top multiplayer games and old games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.