The Sims 4 leans into its artistic side with new kits coming very soon

The Sims 4 just celebrated ten years since it first launched all the way back in 2014 and we know its long-awaited sequel, The Sims 5, is currently being worked on under the codename Project Rene. Still, that doesn’t mean the current version of the beloved series is slowing down with its regular roll-out of new updates. Before the month is out, in fact, Maxis will introduce a pair of new kits — the Artist Studio and Storybook Nursery kits — for players to incorporate into their game.

The Sims 4 is looking to embrace architectural, storybook, and visual art in these new kits, following up on this summer’s Lovestruck expansion with new decor and tools meant to further enhance the creative avenues possible in the life game.

Artist Studio, as its name suggests, allows players to give their Sims a space to devote to their artistic pursuits. It provides easels, paint cans, brushes, sketchbooks, a woodworking table, tablet, and plenty of other tools for decorating a custom studio. Storybook Nursery, on the other hand, brings a bit of vintage flair to the player’s nursery rooms. This kit comes with toys, mobiles, cribs, beds, and chandeliers in dark, moody colors or brighter pastel shades inspired by storybook art, and it was put together in collaboration with Sims creator SixamCC.

The Sims 4’s Artist Studio and Storybook Nursery kits launch on Thursday September 19. Find more details right here.

