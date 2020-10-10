The best Sims 4 CC creators and packs

If you think that EA don’t ever seem to slow down with the release of Sims 4 expansions and packs, then the content creation community for the Sims 4 would like a word. Never ones to be outshone, the community has been working tirelessly since the game’s release in 2014 to produce a near endless supply of Custom Content to compliment the game.

Creators have even gone as far as creating whole packs worth of custom content, akin to the official Stuff Packs EA release, often centered around specific themes or designs. So, we’ve decided to go and do the heavy lifting for you, and list below some of the best Custom Content packs you can download for your game right now.

Most of the Custom Content featured here is Maxis Match CC, meaning it’s been designed to fit the art style of The Sims 4 and should blend with your existing in-game items and Sims seamlessly. All of these packs also cost a wonderful zero to download and use, which feels outrageous considering the amount of content included in these packs.

Felixandresims & HeyHarrie

Felixandresims and HeyHarrie are Custom Content creators who have teamed up to create some of the most gorgeous furniture sets available for Sims 4 players and genuinely put Maxis to shame with how stylish and detailed their packs are. Below I’ve highlighted the four packs they’ve collaborated on, which includes kitchen, bathroom, garden, and children’s furniture options, and are all free to download.

‘The Kichen’ is a, you guessed it, kitchen based stuff pack containing 56 items, from plants to kitchen accessories to statement tables and built in appliances. It also contains 64 counter swatch options and both new meshes and Maxis mesh edits, to ensure that the pack suits your style and current gameplay needs.

‘The Bafroom’ contains a whopping 94 pieces in it’s collection and is perfect for anyone looking for modern options for their Sims bathroom suite. The bi-fold doors and window options are especially amazing for creating open and spacious builds.

‘The Jardane’ is a 51 piece garden themed stuff pack that specialises in turning your outdoor area into a contemporary social hub, and contains seating, appliances, more plants, and even a slip and slide, which we all know is a quintessential party piece.

Children tend to get a little bit forgotten about in The Sims 4, so it’s always appreciated to see CC packs aimed at the little nippers. The ‘Tiny Twavellers’ stuff pack contains 67 pieces, including beds, furniture, decoration and toys. Particular highlights include an incredibly detailed dollhouse and a stuffed crocodile that looks straight out of an Ikea catalogue.

The Plumbob Tea Society

The Plumbob Tea Society were a collaborative group of content creators that released some of the most substantial and comprehensive stuff packs for The Sims 4 that it’s a marvel they’re free. Each stuff pack that the PTS released perfectly fills a gap in content never quite filled by official packs or expansions, and we’ve highlighted below three of their best.

If you’re looking for a shabby chic solution for your Sims garden or outdoors area, then the ‘Cottage Garden’ stuff pack has you covered…and then some. Containing a staggering 171 items for your green fingered Sims, including a wealth of cosy clothing options, cute floral hairstyles, and more plants and flowers than your nan’s greenhouse. Fellow Simmers who love nothing more than filling up every available space in their house with plants raise their hands.

‘Rustic Romance’ is a wedding themed pack containing 70 items to help your Sims enjoy their special day in a very twee and charming fashion. The pack contains wedding clothing for all ages, hairstyles, wedding themed poses, furniture and decorations. The creators also took a very Maxis approach to naming some of the pack items too, with particular highlights being the ‘Disaster Drapes’ and ‘Forest of Regrets’ planters. Oh no.

Finally, Plumbob Tea Society’s ‘Stellar Stuff’ pack ditches all the quaint and cutesy themes from the above two packs and goes straight otherworldly with a space and sci-fi themed stuff pack. With a whopping 127 items, including galaxy themed makeup, hairstyles, clothing, and plenty of space themed furniture. Sorry Journey To Batuu, but this is the space themed pack we deserve.

Ebonix

Ebonix is a creator making custom clothes, furniture and accessories, but specialises in black and brown hairstyles for sims, an area notably lacking in the main game since it’s release in 2014. Ebonix’s creations bring some much needed diversity to the Sims 4, and look absolutely stunning to boot.

Illogicalsims

Illogicalsims is a content creator specialising in minimalist and modern themed custom content for The Sims 4, so if the more rustic styled packs previously highlighted aren’t quite your cup of tea, then this might be for you.

Three of the stuff packs listed below; ‘Minimalist Bedroom’, ‘Contemporary Living’, and ‘Sleek Kitchen’, work so cohesively together that we recommend downloading all of them for maximum Sim minimalist chic. Each pack contains around 20 to 25 items to give your builds a clean looking presentation and is perfect for Simmers that convulse at the sight of clutter.

Because it doesn’t feel like a proper house until there’s an overabundance of Ikea furniture haphazardly built in it, Illogicalsims has also created a ‘Simkea’ Stuff pack, containing 45 Ikea-inspired furniture pieces, including seating, kitchen counters, bookshelves, and desks, to give your house that authentic Flärdfull aesthetic.

MLys

Lastly, and for something a bit different to the above packs, MLys has created a ‘Pufferhead’ stuff pack for your wizard obsessed Sims. The pack contains incredibly detailed items relating to the fictional ‘Henry Puffer’ universe, including clothing and decorations related to the four Harnocks houses, as well as a selection of magic themed furniture and decorations to infuse your Pufferhead’s rooms with.

Littledica

Littledica is another Custom Content creator specialising in producing sleek furniture solutions for your contemporary Sims. The three packs we’ve highlighted below; ‘Eco Kitchen’, ‘Chich Bathroom’, and ‘Modern Kitchen’ all contain fairly neutral swatches to allow them to match most existing colour palettes and styles, making them much more flexible for us in comparison to the base games slightly more erratically themed items.

Each pack contains 40+ themed items, which includes appliances, counters, tables, lighting, and decoration. Because who needs hard drive space when we can download yet another modern furniture pack?

Peacemaker

If you prefer your Sim interiors to have a little more colour and individuality, then Peacemaker’s Custom Content packs may be for you. Focusing on more art deco and futuristic themed items, each pack contains a range of meshes with a wealth of striking swatch options to bring some brightness to your builds. We’ve recommended three of Peacemaker’s stuff packs below; the ‘Vara Office’, ‘Serenity Bathroom’, and ‘Future Living’ packs, which showcase Peacemaker’s unique style and distinctive creations.

